Responsibilities increase after receiving award: MLA

November 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

“When awards are conferred on persons in recognition of their selfless services, their responsibilities automatically increase”, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai has said.

He was addressing a gathering after conferring ‘Dheemanta Award’ on people from different walks of life for their achievement and selfless service in various fields in a programme organised by Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) to mark the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava at Indira Glass House in Hubballi on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Tenginakai said that those chosen for the honour set examples for others to follow and also become an inspiration to many others to excel in their chosen field. He said that there were many in the society who serve others without any other motive and it was the responsibility of the society, organisations and government agencies to recognise such people and honour them.

Mayor Veena Baradwad said that the Rajyotsava celebrations should not be restricted to a day or month and emphasised the need for one to get involved in the promotion of Kannada and culture everyday.

HDMC Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi referred to the various development works taken by the municipal corporation and said that ₹13 crore grant had been released for making the twin cities ‘dust free’. Councillor Rajanna Koravi made introductory remarks. Deputy Mayor Satish Hangal, Leader of Opposition Suvarna Kallakuntla, floor leader Shivu Hiremath and others were present.

Honoured

A total of 68 persons and organisations were honoured with ‘Dheemanta’ including journalists Susheelendra Kundaragi, Viresh Handigi, Krishni Shiroor, Vikram Nadiger, Prakash Nulvi and Javid Adhoni; danseuse Sahana Bhat, teachers K.S. Koujalagi and Lingaraj Horakeri, researchers Tejraj Amminbhavi and Prabhugouda Patil, photographer Ganapati Jartarghar and others.

