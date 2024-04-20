GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Respite as Bengaluru receives rain for the second day

April 20, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Brief spells of light rainfall cooled parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Saturday. While several parts witnessed slight drizzle and light rainfall, Bengaluru Rural district recorded 1.5 mm of rainfall. 

According to an official in the IMD, while the rainfall will continue elsewhere in the State till April 24, more rains are not expected in Bengaluru soon. 

The IMD official said Kumta in Uttara Kannada district received very heavy rainfall (13 cm). Heavy rainfall was recorded in Gokarna (10 cm), Manki in Uttara Kannada (8 cm), Koppa (7 cm), and Kammardi in Chikkamagaluru (7 cm). Bidar, Kalaburagi and other parts of North Karnataka also received moderate to heavy rainfall

Citizens in Bengaluru have been longing for rains as temperature was soaring. The sweltering heat had even forced many to avoid travel in the afternoon hours. According to sources in IMD, it drizzled in Peenya, Rajajinagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Sadashivanagar, Ulsoor, Uttarahalli, Vasant Nagar, Vijayanagar, Whitefield, Yeshwantpur, Arkere, and Beguru.

The daily weather report updated by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said Bengaluru Urban recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall and rural recorded 1.5 mm of rainfall. 

Social media users celebrated April showers. A social media user saw a thunderstorm outside the window. “It’s been so long, so very long. Finally on a Saturday late afternoon, rain gods shower their blessings”. Another user said: “Since I started to live in Bengaluru, this has been the longest time without rain. And it’s finally here”. .

According to an IMD release, many parts of Karnataka, including most parts in North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Malnad, and Coastal region may receive moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms till April 24. The IMD has predicted dry spells across the State on April 25 and 26. 

