Respective schools are examination centres for classes 5 and 8 boards

March 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy has said the respective schools will be the examination centres for the assessment test to be conducted for the students of classes 5 and 8.

The examination is being conducted from March 13 to 18 for students of classes 5 and 8 of all government, aided and unaided schools teaching the State curriculum.

Earlier, the department had suggested to create examination centres based on the number of students for the examination, but many parents had said it would not be convenient.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the interest of the students, the department has instructed to consider the respective schools as examination centres.