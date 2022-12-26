Resolving farmers’ issues a priority for district administration, says DC

December 26, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Monday that the district administration will accord priority to resolve farmers’ grievances and issues.

He was speaking at the National Farmers’ Day celebrations organised at the District Agricultural Training Institute at Naganahalli near the city.

Mr. Rajendra said he was apprising himself of the issues plaguing farmers in Mysuru region that could be resolved at the local level and directed the Agriculture Department to make a list of such grievances that plague the agricultural sector. The district administration would prioritise and try to resolve them, he added.

Mr. Rajendra noted that machinery and other contraptions used for harvesting is being rented from the neighbouring states and mooted the idea of promoting new generation of entrepreneurs locally.

The DC said the unemployed youth from rural areas could be given training in operating the machinery and the district administration would make arrangements for financial assistance through banks for the purchase of the machinery. The youth could avail of the training and deploy the machinery or even rent it out to improve their economic status, he added.

With reference to ‘’Pouthi Katha’’ that entails transfer of agricultural land to the legal heirs after the death of the owner, Mr .Rajendra said that there was lack of awareness about it among a majority of the farmers. Though the legal heirs enjoy the fruits of such property the ownership is not legally vested in them and this could create hurdles to avail various benefits.

Hence an awareness should be created among farmers of the imperatives of obtaining ‘’Pouthi Katha’’ or mutation in ownership records, Mr.Rajendra said. The women in rural areas should not hesitate to get the mutation in land records when it is due, he said.

Mysuru ZP CEO B.R. Purnima said that the MGNREGA had emerged as a boon to people in rural areas and the farmers should make the best use of it.

Five farmers were felicitated under the ATMA (Agriculture Technology Management Agency) scheme for progressive agricultural practices. They are Veerabhadrappa of Hunsur, C. Dileep of Mysuru, Venkatesh of T.Narsipur, Siddappa of Nanjangud and Naveen of K.R.Nagar.

Chandrashekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, D.H.Yogesh Deputy Director, DATC, Badagalpur Nagendra of KRRS and others were present.