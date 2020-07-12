Karnataka

Resolve stipend issue: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday directed Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar to resolve the issue of internship allowance to be given to postgraduate students of JJM Medical College in Davangere. A note said that the Chief Minister has asked the Medical Education Minister to speak to the management once again on the issue, and if the issue cannot be resolved the Minister should write to the Medical Council of India.

The Chief Minister said that the government was in favour of the students.

