‘Resolve issues with better inter-departmental coordination’

Directive to complete work on Avenue Road in 20 days

Directive to complete work on Avenue Road in 20 days

Inter-departmental coordination, maintenance of roads and footpaths, restoration of roads dug up for various utility services, solid waste management, clearing of drains to allow free flow of rainwater and removal of illegal flexes, banners and OFCs ... these were the main topics of discussion at a review meeting chaired by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) administrator Rakesh Singh.

On Thursday, Mr. Singh, who is also the Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department, along with civic chief Gaurav Gupta chaired the virtual meeting and directed officials to ensure works taken up are completed in time, while also ensuring quality.

“Instead of blaming other utilities, such as Bengaluru Smart City Ltd., Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company, issues can be resolved with better inter-departmental coordination,” he said.

.

Avenue Road inspection

Mr. Singh also inspected the work on the 1.02-km long Avenue Road, an arterial road that connects Mysore Bank Circle to S.J.P. Road. He directed BSCL officials, who are developing the road as per TenderSURE norms, to complete the pending work within 20 days without any inconvenience to daily business and citizens.

Work on utility ducts on either side of the road, upgrading the drinking water pipeline and the storm-water drain have been completed, while work on white topping the carriageway, installation of streetlights and paving the footpath is under progress., stated a press release.