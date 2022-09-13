Resolve CET imbroglio, begin counselling: AIDSO

All India Democratic Students Organisation says future of students is in doldrums

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the State government to immediately take the necessary steps to clear the CET imbroglio and begin counselling for admission to professional courses.

In a statement here, AIDSO district president Mahanthesh Biloor and vice-president Shashikala Meti have said that because of the delay in the CET counselling process, the future of lakhs of students is in the doldrums.

They said that even before the CET counselling process began, private universities and unaided institutions have booked nearly 60% of the seats and are continuing to profit from their business. On the other hand, because of the delay, the future of lakhs of students is in the doldrums, they added.

They have said that the State government committed a mistake while taking a decision on repeaters. Instead of announcing CET ranking after taking 50% of PU results into consideration, it has given ranks only the basis of CET performance.

Naturally, the students approached the court, which ordered the government to make it 50:50. But, now, the government is again contemplating going on an appeal, which will further delay the counselling process, they said in the release.

AIDSO will urge the State government to resolve the issue instead of again approaching a higher court. It should begin the counselling process at the earliest. It should refer the matter to an experts committee and proceed further based on advice given, they said.