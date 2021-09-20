Karnataka

Resolution passed in support of bandh call

The Raitha Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane has passed a resolution expressing support to the all-India bandh called by farmers on September 27.

In a meeting in Dharwad on Monday, the members said that they will join the bandh in protest against the new farm laws.

It was also decided to educate farmers about the consequences of the farm laws. They will also oppose the Suvarna Corridor Scheme, opposing metered water supply and market intervention to help falling soya prices.

Sanghatane leader V. Nagamal said that the Centre is least bothered about addressing farmers issues. It is busy announcing welfare policies for the corporate sector, she said. She said that there is a need to put up a united fight against the new laws.

Lakshman Jadagannavar, Hanumesh Huded Basappa Yereyakkal and others were present.


