Resigning is inevitable for Siddaramaiah, says Shettar

Former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar has said that tendering resignation had become inevitable for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of the Governor granting sanction to prosecute him.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had illegally got 14 residential plots allotted in his wife’s name. “However, what needs to be seen is whether he will resign after the inquiry begins or immediately. But giving resignation is inevitable for him,” he said.

Mr. Shettar urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign immediately and hand over the inquiry to CBI. Replying to a query, he said that many of the Congress leaders were happy internally. Mr. Siddaramaiah had saved himself in the Arkavati layout development case, but this time it was not possible. “He may approach the High Court or the Supreme Court. Based on what the court says, subsequent agitation will be planned,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that caste should not be dragged in to the issue of the Governor giving permission for prosecution. “Does it mean that if you are an AHINDA leader, you can indulge in corrupt practices. If you have not done anything, then why should you be afraid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a backward class leader and ruled as Prime Minister for 10 years. Are there any allegations against him? You also could have served honestly,” he said.