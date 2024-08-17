GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resigning is inevitable for Siddaramaiah, says Shettar

Published - August 17, 2024 06:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and MP Jagadish Shettar has said that tendering resignation had become inevitable for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of the Governor granting sanction to prosecute him.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Shettar said that Mr. Siddaramaiah had illegally got 14 residential plots allotted in his wife’s name. “However, what needs to be seen is whether he will resign after the inquiry begins or immediately. But giving resignation is inevitable for him,” he said.

Mr. Shettar urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to resign immediately and hand over the inquiry to CBI. Replying to a query, he said that many of the Congress leaders were happy internally. Mr. Siddaramaiah had saved himself in the Arkavati layout development case, but this time it was not possible. “He may approach the High Court or the Supreme Court. Based on what the court says, subsequent agitation will be planned,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that caste should not be dragged in to the issue of the Governor giving permission for prosecution. “Does it mean that if you are an AHINDA leader, you can indulge in corrupt practices. If you have not done anything, then why should you be afraid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a backward class leader and ruled as Prime Minister for 10 years. Are there any allegations against him? You also could have served honestly,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.