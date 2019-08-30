Residing in newly built houses mandatory for flood victims

The State government has decided to hand over the keys of newly constructed houses to families on the condition that they demolish the existing homes that were damaged in the recent floods in northern and southern parts of the State. This is to prevent people from returning to the homes that were damaged by floods and located in low-lying areas.

Past experience has shown that families return to their damaged houses and repair them with the help of government funds. However, whenever floods recur, the same houses get damaged.

To get ₹5 lakh

Families whose houses have been totally damaged in floods will get ₹5 lakh rehabilitation package per family for the purpose of construction. But it is mandatory that the beneficiary should reside in the new house, said Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to presspersons here on Thursday. Further, ₹50,000 would be provided to them to construct temporary sheds till their house has been constructed. The amount would be transferred to bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries, he said.

In the past, the Minister said, families would give the newly constructed houses for rent and they would continue to live in flood-affected houses after repairs. Moreover, steps were being taken to construct better quality houses with more space compared to those constructed after the 2009 floods, he added.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who reviewed various development works of the department, said a two-day brainstorming session of the department would be held at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from September 8.

The session named ‘Chintana-Mantana’ would draw action plans for tackling issues related to rural drinking water, sanitation, rural roads, housing, and development projects. All chiefs of rural local bodies and stakeholders in the RDPR would be invited for the meeting, Mr. Eshwarappa said.

Referring to the Jaladhare scheme of the department, Principal Secretary L.K. Atheeq said the scheme would be taken up in the first phase in four districts — Mandya, Vijayapura, Kolar, and Raichur.