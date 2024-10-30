Residents warn stir against MUDA, BEML over poor amenities

The members of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Nagarika Vedike, Mysuru on Wednesday warned of staging a series of protests in front of the offices of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the BEML Employees’ House Building Cooperative Society here citing poor basic amenities and the technical problems that are plaguing Rajarajeshwari Nagar (BEML Layout Second Stage), which was created on 105 acres land in 1992.

Demanding immediate redressal of problems, the members said the residents of the locality, which has about 1,333 sites with about 900-plus houses, have been facing a lot of problems such as bad roads, poor drainage system, no sanction of building plans, completion reports (CRs) and khatas. Due to bad roads and drainage systems, the residents face untold miseries during rains, with some properties getting flooded after a heavy downpour.

The vedike office-bearers addressed a press conference here to highlight the residents’ hardships. Vedike president Gopalaiah S.K. said the MUDA stopped approving building plans, CRs and khatas to the house and site owners and also stopped receiving tax from the residents since 2015 citing some disputes.

“The MUDA was telling lies when the residents approached it for building plans, tax payment, and other works that there was a legal dispute concerning the locality and therefore it has suspended the approvals whereas a recent RTI reply from the MUDA said there is no dispute whatsoever,” he maintained.

Vedike general secretary devadas N.K., vice-president Mohan Krishna, Joint Secretary Shashidhar A.V., and Treasurer Srinivasan K. were present.

Mr Gopalaiah said the residents formed the Vedike to fight for resolving the problems faced by them in the locality, which is located off the outer ring road and adjacent to MUDA-developed Dattagalli locality and comes under the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.

Over the last three months, the Vedike office-bearers met Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda, the Deputy Commissioner, the MUDA Commissioner and other officers in the MUDA to apprise them of the difficulties faced by the residents and seek a permanent solution as bad roads and poor hygiene (solid wastes thrown on the roads and no system of solid waste management existed) are making tough for the residents. The vedike members submitted memoranda to the authorities listing out the problems. Yet, neither the MUDA nor the BEML Housing Society offered any solution to their problems, the vedike claimed.

Amidst the Vedike’s warning of staging protests in front of MUDA and Housing Society Office, it has sought the State government’s immediate intervention with a plea for issuing strict directions to the MUDA for resolving the residents’ woes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.