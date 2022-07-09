Residents want a bridge to connect to the outer world

Four families of Salakodu in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga have no access to basic facilities

Four families of Salakodu in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga have no access to basic facilities

Four families of Salakodu near Uralagallu in Bhanakuli panchayat of Sagar taluk are cut off from the rest of the taluk as the temporary foot-bridge they had put up to cross the stream has been damaged due to heavy rains in the past few days.

The families of Ramappa, Narayana, Pavithra-Nagaraj and Basavappa have no way to reach the outer world. The anganwadi centre for the children in the hamlet is about eight kilometres away at Kanuru. The villagers had put up a footbridge made of wooden poles to cross the stream.

Nagaraj of Salakodu told The Hindu that for many years the residents had been asking the the elected representatives and the taluk administration to erect a proper bridge to cross the stream. “Whenever a member in our families falls sick, it is difficult to carry them to hospitals. Even our children cannot reach their school or anganwadi centre. We want the government to respond to our problems”, said Nagaraj.

The villagers said they were worried about the safety of their children and cattle. Recently two heads of cattle fell off the foot-bridge and were washed away in the water, they said. “For about four months, we are cut off from the rest of the world. Either carrying our agri produces from the village to the market, or procuring anything from outside is a herculean task”, said Narayana of the village.

The villagers are trying hard to bring the issue to the notice of elected representatives and officers. “There are many human settlements in Sagar taluk, to which elected representatives have not visited in decades. It has become difficult to make them understand our problems”, said Nagaraj.