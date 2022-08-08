Residents wade through neck-deep water with dead body in Thirthahalli

Residents of Kodlu village taking the body for the final rites in Thirthahalli taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

They had a tough time conducting funeral too owing to rain

Following torrential rains, over the past few days, river Malathi has swollen flooding vast tracts of agricultural land in Tirthahalli taluk. As a result, residents of Kodlu village in Hosahalli Gram panchayat of the taluk had a tough time in conducting a funeral on Saturday. The relatives of Thamme Gowda, 92, carried his body wading through chest-deep water, amidst heavy rains.

Video goes viral

Thamme Gowda died of age-related causes on Saturday morning. His family members and relatives waited till the evening hoping that the rains would recede. As there was no sign of a clear sky, they took the body wading through water for about 500 mtrs. A video clip showing the family members taking the body amidst water has gone viral. Even after reaching the cremation ground, they put up a shed so that the body could be consigned to flames.

Poornima, a resident of Kodlu village, told The Hindu that for the last three days rain has not stopped. The villagers have not been able to visit their fields. “Every year, during the rainy season, the road to the cremation ground remains flooded,” she said. About 50 acres of paddy lands remain inundated in Malathi river water during the rains.

Road construction

M.T. Jayanthi, Panchayat Development Officer of Hosahalli, told The Hindu that the backwater of Malathi river caused the flooding in the area. “We are aware of the problem. Araga Jnanendra, Home Minister, who represents the constituency, had also recommended road construction earlier. However, it could not be taken up due to opposition by local people. Now, the panchayat has earmarked ₹ 5 lakh to take up the work to avoid flooding in the region. The work will commence later this year,” she said.