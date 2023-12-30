Residents village turn up in front of Excise Dept. office in Mysuru to oppose liquor shop

December 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Residents of Siddayyanahundi village in Nanjangud taluk, who were up in arms against a liquor shop in the village, turned up in front of Excise Department’s office in Mysuru on Saturday to stage a protest.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leaders including Badagalapura Nagendra and Hoskote Basavaraj joined the residents of Siddayyanahundi village and members of the Kasuvinahalli gram panchayat, under whose limits the village falls, to stage a protest in front of the Excise Departments’ office in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru.

When the liquor shop was transferred to Siddayyanahundi village, the move was opposed by the residents of the village as well as members of Kasuvinahalli gram panchayat. A resolution had also been passed in the gram panchayat against opening of the liquor shop in the village.

Though the Gram Panchayat’s resolution had been brought to the notice of the Excise Department, officials of the department had stood by the proprietor of the liquor shop, alleged KRRS leader Hoskote Basavaraj. The Excise Department was duty-bound to honour the resolution of the gram panchayat against the liquor shop.

The liquor shop situated at Siddayyanahundi Gate was in a prominent location through which not only students pass while going and returning to schools and colleges, but also women on their way to work in the fields.

The residents of the village were protesting against the liquor shop under the leadership of KRRS for the last 16 days. But, on December 28, owner of the liquor shop and its staff brought their henchmen to the protest site and engaged the protestors including women in a scuffle. The liquor shop owner’s henchmen not only used foul language against the protestors, but also allegedly tried to assault them, said Mr Basavaraj.

Hence, the protestors urged Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra to direct the Excise Department to shift the liquor shop from the village and take action as per law against the persons, who abused the protestors in the village.

