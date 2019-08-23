Residents to be taken into confidence beforelow-lying villages prone to floods are shifted

The State government would take villagers into confidence before shifting villages in low- lying areas that are likely to witness floods, Minister Lakshman Savadi said in Gokak on Thursday. He was speaking to journalists after visiting flood-hit villages near Gokak. “We will ask all flood-hit villages and other vulnerable villages to hold gram sabhas and decide whether they would like to stay in their present locations or would like to shift. If they agree to shift, Revenue Department officials will shift them to safer locations on higher altitude,” the Minister said.

He was responding to complaints from some villagers that they would not like to shift to new places as they had adjusted to their current locations. He said that some villagers had told him that floods were only a rare occurrence and shifting to completely new locations was not feasible.

He said that the Chief Minister had asked all 16 Ministers to submit a report on flood damage and relief taken up by the officers in various districts. “Once this is compiled, then a comprehensive relief package will be announced by the Chief Minister,” Mr. Savadi said. He said that the reports could be submitted in a day or two.

He said that he would highlight the plight of small traders and artisans in his report, apart from farmers and animal rearers. Crop loss estimation may take some time. But the State government will pay crop loss compensation on priority, he said.

Some residents of Gokak complained to the Minister that unscientific construction of roads was leading to flooding in Gokak town. Some asked the government to take strict action against those who had encroached upon streams, canals and river beds.

Minister Shashikala Jolle, who was visiting relief centres near Chikkodi, reprimanded officials for not making proper arrangements in these centres. She told Assistant Commissioner Ravindra Karilingannanavar to see that all inmates got food on time. “I have received complaints that in some relief centres, officials were only giving puffed rice and not rice and sambar which they were supposed to provide twice a day. These guidelines should be adhered to strictly,” she said. She told the officials that they would face action if they did not comply with the guidelines.

At a meeting in Gokak, Deputy Commissioner S.B. Bommanahalli said that each flood-affected family would be given a ration kit containing foodgrains and other material. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.V. Rajendra said that each gram panchayat would be given ₹ 1 lakh for cleaning operations.