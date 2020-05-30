Residents struggle as rain lashes Raichur district

RAICHUR

30 May 2020 22:30 IST

Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed Raichur district between late night on Friday and Saturday morning.

An average of 15.4 mm of rain was recorded across the district. Raichur city received 26.5 mm of rain, Manvi 30.2 mm, Sindhanur 12.7 mm, and Deodurg 7.4 mm.

Advertising

Advertising

Low-lying areas in Raichur city such as Maddipet, Basavanabavi, Bangikunta, Bandar Galli, Sia-talab and Gadwal road area were the worst-affected by rain and drainage. Residents of many slum areas were removed after poorly maintained drainage did not allow the water to flow easily. “It is the common problem during rainy season. The authorities have completely failed to ensure a scientific drain system in many areas coming under CMC limits,” an elderly person, taking a brief halt from removing water from the path near his house, said.

According to sources, many houses partially collapsed and trees were uprooted. But the civic authority or district administration has yet to come out with the specific numbers.

Raichur district, which was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic with 134 positive cases, has experienced the worst with the rain as well. This has increased the burden on the authorities to ensure the safety and health of both urban and rural residents.