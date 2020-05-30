Karnataka

Residents struggle as rain lashes Raichur district

Rainwater mixed drainage entered houses in many low-lying areas in Raichur city on Saturday.

Rainwater mixed drainage entered houses in many low-lying areas in Raichur city on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed Raichur district between late night on Friday and Saturday morning.

An average of 15.4 mm of rain was recorded across the district. Raichur city received 26.5 mm of rain, Manvi 30.2 mm, Sindhanur 12.7 mm, and Deodurg 7.4 mm.

Low-lying areas in Raichur city such as Maddipet, Basavanabavi, Bangikunta, Bandar Galli, Sia-talab and Gadwal road area were the worst-affected by rain and drainage. Residents of many slum areas were removed after poorly maintained drainage did not allow the water to flow easily. “It is the common problem during rainy season. The authorities have completely failed to ensure a scientific drain system in many areas coming under CMC limits,” an elderly person, taking a brief halt from removing water from the path near his house, said.

According to sources, many houses partially collapsed and trees were uprooted. But the civic authority or district administration has yet to come out with the specific numbers.

Raichur district, which was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic with 134 positive cases, has experienced the worst with the rain as well. This has increased the burden on the authorities to ensure the safety and health of both urban and rural residents.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:32:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/residents-struggle-as-rain-lashes-raichur-district/article31711970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY