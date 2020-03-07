Karnataka

Residents stage protest over poor state of road in Shivamogga

Residents of Vinobha Nagar protesting by forming a human chain at Police Chowki Circle in Shivamogga on Friday.

Residents of Vinobha Nagar protesting by forming a human chain at Police Chowki Circle in Shivamogga on Friday.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Deploring the pathetic condition of 100 Feet Road that passes through Vinobha Nagar in the city, the residents there staged a protest on Friday.

They formed a human chain near Shivalaya temple and blocked the road for a while. Addressing the protest meet, Mohan Kumar, a resident, said that for the execution of civic amenities upgrade works taken up under the Smart City project, the Lakshmi Theatre Circle-Police Chowki Junction stretch of 100 Feet Road was dug up at many places three months ago. He said the road had become unmotorable because of the ongoing works. The poor condition of the road has caused many accidents, he added.

Gopi Kumar, another protester, said that the buses and heavy vehicles bound for Ashoka Circle in the city from Shikaripur and Honnali also pass through this stretch. Though the vehicular density is high here, there has been an inordinate delay in the completion of works, he said. He added that the dust that emanates from the road when vehicles pass through had created health problems among residents.

