Residents stage protest in East Bengaluru over civic issues 

On Sunday, residents of Whitefield, Kadugodi and Belathur in East Bengaluru, fed up with various civic agencies’ apathy after rains, held a protest and demanded better infrastructure, roads and footpaths in the area.

People of all ages and from all walks of life, armed with placards, shouted slogans against elected representatives and civic officials for failing to deliver on numerous promises.

One of the residents said, “Various civic issues are escalating day by day despite us complaining about it to the BBMP. After the rains, the roads and drains overflow and the residents have to face issues.”

Another resident said that last November itself, they had brought the issue to the notice of the civic agencies, but nothing has been done yet. “Whenever we approach the civic body, they keep on sending us to other agencies but no one addresses the issue. There is no accountability,” residents added.