Karnataka

Residents stage protest in East Bengaluru over civic issues 

Staff Reporter Bengaluru August 07, 2022 22:55 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:55 IST

On Sunday, residents of Whitefield, Kadugodi and Belathur in East Bengaluru, fed up with various civic agencies’ apathy after rains, held a protest and demanded better infrastructure, roads and footpaths in the area.

People of all ages and from all walks of life, armed with placards, shouted slogans against elected representatives and civic officials for failing to deliver on numerous promises.

Advertisement
Advertisement

One of the residents said, “Various civic issues are escalating day by day despite us complaining about it to the BBMP. After the rains, the roads and drains overflow and the residents have to face issues.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another resident said that last November itself, they had brought the issue to the notice of the civic agencies, but nothing has been done yet. “Whenever we approach the civic body, they keep on sending us to other agencies but no one addresses the issue. There is no accountability,” residents added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
demonstration
weather
environmental issues
civic infrastructure
Roads and Rails
Read more...