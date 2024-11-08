 />
Residents stage protest against Waqf Board claim over Primary Health Centre in Bidar district

Published - November 08, 2024 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Torna village in Kamalnagar taluk of Bidar district staged a protest after the Waqf Board claimed ownership of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) there on Friday.

The 4.29 acres of land in survey no 64 was allotted for the PHC after the villagers raised funds and the land on which the health centre has been constructed belongs to the government, according to the land records prior to 2013. But now the Waqf Board is claiming it as its property, they said.

The residents staged the protest outside the PHC saying that the Waqf Board has staked a claim on agricultural land, religious institutions and several historical monuments in the district.

The PHC is providing health services and is benefiting 15 to 20 villages, they added.

The angry protestors warned the district administration of intensifying their agitation if the land records are not rectified immediately to ensure the legality of property records.

