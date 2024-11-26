Residents spot leopard near Banashankari, Forest Dept. probes

A leopard was reportedly sighted by residents of Banashankari 6th stage near the fringes of the Turahalli forest on Tuesday.

WhatsApp groups were abuzz with messages saying that a leopard was spotted inside the forest by a few residents close to Sobha forest view apartment and asked fellow residents to take caution. A photograph and short clip of a leopard lying on a rock was widely circulated on the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) WhatsApp groups.

A Forest Department official said, “We have received the photograph and video but we were not sure if it was taken today. We have deployed our personnel to check if a leopard was indeed there as mentioned by the residents. As of now, there was no confirmation about leopard sighting in that area.”

Two leopards captured

Meanwhile, officials from the Forest Department and the Leopard Task Force have captured two leopards near Kambala Gollarahatti in Shivagange forest, Nelamangala.

Following the death of a 52-year-old woman, Kariamma, who was mauled to death by a leopard in the same vicinity a week ago, officials had set up cages to capture the big cat.

After a week-long effort, the personnel managed to capture a male leopard on Monday and another female leopard on Tuesday. The two leopards were taken to the rescue centre in Bannerghatta Biological Park and their hair and blood samples have been collected to ascertain whether or not they had attacked the victim. A DNA analysis would be conducted as well, the officials said.