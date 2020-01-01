Residents rejuvenate garden

Vexed with official apathy to their issues, residents of Nav Jeevan Layout at P&T Quarters in Kalaburagi have joined hands to take up development of an abandoned garden.

Cutting across age groups, around 200 residents, including women, came together to clean the garden area which had become a garbage dump for years. Now, the green patches of garden attract morning walkers. The beautiful turnaround is the result of the hard work put in by residents of Nav Jeevan Layout.

The 200 residents collected around ₹ 3 lakh and rejuvenated the garden. They have planted around 200 trees of different species besides providing a walking track, sitting benches, playing equipment and drinking water facilities.

Venkat Venu, a senior citizen, said that time is not far when people will have to carry an oxygen cylinder with them when they go out of their houses.

“Trees play a very vital role in maintaining the balance in our ecosystem; they provide fresh air by producing oxygen and also help stabilize the climate. As we are experiencing drastic climate changes, we should take steps to slow down its effects. Within the last few years, tree cover has come down, way less than the minimum 33 per cent. Agro-forestry must be promoted by the government,” he said.

“We started the garden cleaning and plantation drive in our own interest; we wanted our city to be clean and healthy. On several occasions we complained to the city corporation seeking development of the garden; but no action was taken,” another resident from the Layout Uma Konda said.