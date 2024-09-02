ADVERTISEMENT

Residents recall last year’s violence during Id Milad in Ragi Gudda

Published - September 02, 2024 07:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration conducted a peace meeting in Shivamogga on Monday. Elected representatives, officers, and representatives of various organisations attended the meeting. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The incidents that disturbed peace at Shanti Nagar (Ragi Gudda) in Shivamogga during Id Milad procession last year were recalled during the peace meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday.

The residents from the locality, who attended the meeting, said that the minor incidents forced the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders in the locality. The residents had difficulty moving around and attending to their routine work for several weeks.

A couple of them said the real estate in the locality had been hit hard. The value of sites had come down drastically. There had been no buyers for properties. Responding to these statements, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said, “The last year’s incidents have hit the image of the Shanti Nagar. The price of properties has come down, and the outsiders are not interested in moving there. Besides, men from the locality find it difficult to get marriage proposals. This was all because of the acts a handful of people committed.”

Given the population of Shivamogga city, those who engaged in violence at Ragi Gudda last year were negligible. “Totally 35 cases were registered in connection with the violence at Ragi Gudda last year. Considering the city’s population, the number of people who were involved in those cases was hardly 0.01% of the total city population. However, that small group succeeded to disturb peace and impact the lives of a larger section,” he said.

An angry mob threw stones at a few houses and vehicles during the Id Milad procession in the locality on October 1, 2023. The district administration imposed prohibitory orders, registered 35 cases and arrested many people.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

