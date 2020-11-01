Residents protest against release of water

Residents of Halebidu in Belur staged a protest on Sunday morning opposing the release of water from Dorasamudra tank. Officers of the Water Resources Department had let the water out to repair the tank bund.

The protesters maintained that the officers had assured them they would repair the bund without wasting any water from the tank that had been filled for the first time in the last 15 years.

The protesters raised slogans against the officers and Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh. They alleged that the release of water would damage the area downstream. Somashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Pushpagiri Mutt and others visited the spot extending support to the protest. Senior police officers and Revenue Department officials also were present.

Later in the afternoon, K. Gopalaiah, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Minister in charge of the district, visited the spot and spoke to protesters. He said the officers had released water only to take up the work. “It is the responsibility of the officers to ensure the safety of the people. If it rains heavily and the tank bund collapses, it would cause serious damage. There is sufficient water in the tank and there is no need to worry,” he said. He also told the protesters that the repair work would be completed within 10 days and the water level would be maintained.