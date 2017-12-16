Residents protest against illegal eateries, pub

Residents of Indiranagar have for long been raising their voice against rampant commercialisation and the problems caused by it.

On Saturday, around 50 residents of Indiranagar met BBMP Joint Commissioner (East) Ashok to once again stress on controlling commercialisation and mushrooming of illegal establishments.

Dr. Ashok assured the residents that officials would be directed to close down illegal establishments (those without trade licence or operating in residential areas in violation of the zoning regulations), apart from visiting the area on December 22 for an inspection.

Sneha Nandihal from ‘I Change Indiranagar’, a federation of eight residents’ welfare associations, said: “We have been raising the issue for the past two years. The BBMP is yet to implement the two High Court orders. What we need now is time-bound action.”

Protest on Sarjapur Road

Meanwhile, residents of Greenwood Regency on Sarjapur Road staged a silent protest against a pub in the vicinity and sought a permanent solution to the “nuisance caused by the loud music and invariable traffic jams”. The protesters, who had sought permission from the traffic police, blocked the road to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to their problems.

Gopu Nair, president of Greenwood Regency, said: “It has been almost three years since the pub was established here. The major problem is the high decibel levels of the music played at the club, which disturbs residents. The road leading to the pub is narrow and often results in a traffic jam. In addition, incidents of catcalling have been reported in the past.”