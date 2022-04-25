Residents oppose demand for eateries to be open 24/7

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association had recently appealed to the Police Commissioner for the extension

Residents of several areas in the city reeling from rampant commercialisation have opposed the recent demand by hoteliers to allow them to do business 24/7.

Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association had recently appealed to the City Police Commissioner to allow eateries to be open 24/7 as per the January 2021 Labour Department order which allowed for the same.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of Indiranagar, Koramangala, J.P. Nagar, Lavelle Road and Benson Town, at the forefront of the fight against commercialisation of residential areas, said they were already reeling under the adverse impact of the extended 1 a.m. deadline and a 24-hour cycle would infringe on their right to lead a peaceful life. RWAs are also planning to challenge the Labour Department’s order legally, sources said.

“The Labour Department had in January 2021 issued the order. But there has been no public consultation at all. It affects our lives and aren’t we stakeholders in this process? We will oppose this tooth and nail,” said Sneha Nandihal, of I Change Indiranagar.

Rise in crime

RWAs have pointed out that the complete lack of enforcement of decibel levels and alcohol in most eateries. “Prevalence of pubs in the area leads to more drug peddling, knife-wielding robbers, pimps and other nefarious activities. It also leads to increased sexual attacks on women,” a statement from the RWAs said.

They have also argued that this would lead to more traffic problems, drunken driving, early morning traffic and other issues.

Shortage of police

Sources in the city police said the department was not keen on allowing eateries to be open 24/7. “Opening the city 24/7 poses new challenges in terms of law and order, crime and traffic. We are already short-staffed and it is unfeasible to open the city through the night. We are already facing issues with the 1 a.m. deadline. There is opposition within the department to allow for 24/7 business in the city,” said a senior police official.