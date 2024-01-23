Residents of villages in Bengaluru demand service road at Somanahalli toll plaza

January 23, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Local residents of Kaggalipura, Somanahalli, Tharalu, and Nelaguli villages in South Bengaluru are urging the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a six-km service road on both sides of the Somanahalli Toll Plaza, linking Bengaluru with Kanakapura.

The locals have displayed a board at the Somanahalli toll plaza requesting the NHAI to refrain from toll collection until the construction of the service road is completed. Additionally, they have appealed for the completion of the four-lane road project soon.

The authorities are currently conducting the expansion and double-laning of NH-209, which connects Bengaluru to Dindigul, passing through Kanakapura, Malavalli, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, and Punjur.

Rajesh Kumar, resident of Somanahalli, said: “While the construction of the four-lane road for the highway has commenced, the Kaggalipura bypass works have not yet begun. This is posing significant issues for local residents, and it is not good of the NHAI to collect toll without completing the road work.”

Mr. Kumar added that the existing town road in Kaggalipura has two problematic areas which are blackspots and a permanent solution can only be achieved to this when traffic is redirected through the Kaggalipura bypass.

Meanwhile, residents have requested the NHAI to issue passes or permits to local motorists who frequently use the route to ensure seamless movement. Prasana Gowda, resident of Kaggalipura, said: “It’s unfair to collect toll without completing the road work. Therefore, they should ensure the issuance of passes or permits for local motorists, allowing us to move hassle-free on this stretch. Or they could construct a service road on both sides of the Somanahalli toll plaza within a 6-km radius, enabling daily users to avoid the toll fee”

The residents have also demanded that once the bypass construction is complete, the existing road from Gandhinagar to Kaggalipura must be developed with drainage systems and footpath facilities before the toll collection begins.

