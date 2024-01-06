GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents of villages around Mysuru airport warned against laser light nuisance

The police have issued a warning that the persons indulging in the activity will be booked, arrested and sent to jail, says Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B.

January 06, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have warned residents of villages around Mysuru airport against the nuisance of beaming laser light towards aircraft.

Reacting to complaints from Mysuru airport authorities that the nuisance of laser light beamed towards aircraft was posing a threat to flight safety, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. said jurisdictional police teams had visited the villages after the matter was brought to his notice about one to one-and-a-half months ago, but it was not possible to identify the miscreants.

But, the police have issued a warning that the persons indulging in the activity will be booked, arrested and sent to jail, he said.

He said the laser beams could be from locally available toys and the residents of the villages claim that the laser beams may be coming when children were playing with the toys. However, the police were yet to confirm the same, Mr. Ramesh added.

After the matter was reported in the media recently, Mr. Ramesh said he spoke to the jurisdictional police inspector and asked him to warn the residents and take necessary action.

When asked about the airport’s security, Mr. Ramesh said the Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KSIF) was providing security to Mysuru airport, but only within the perimeter of the airport.

The villages surrounding the airport fall in the jurisdiction of either Mysuru City police or Mysuru District police. The areas in the vicinity of the airport fall within the limits of Vidyaranyapuram police station in Mysuru City and Mysuru district police. The city police is coordinating with the district police in the matter, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Mysuru airport director J.R. Anup had said that multiple incidents of laser light beamed at the aircraft by unknown persons during the last few months were disturbing the pilots and posing a threat to flight safety.

