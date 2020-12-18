Residents of two villages in Mudigere taluk to boycott polls

Alleging that the State government did not provide relief for the flood-hit people, residents of Meguru and Malemane villages of Javali Panchayat in Mudigere taluk have decided to boycott the gram panchayat elections. The candidates, who had filed nomination papers for the wards covering these two villages, have also withdrawn the papers.
Many houses were damaged due to the heavy rain and the landslips in 2019. The five families of Malemane have been staying in rented houses at different places. The residents alleged that the government did not provide land and houses for the affected people.
Susheela and Preethi, the two candidates who had filed nomination papers, withdrew the papers extending support to the boycott. “I have withdrawn nomination as the flood-hit people have not received the relief,” she said. Raju, who lost his house in the rain, said the government should rehabilitate the affected people. “If the government does not respond, we will protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chikkamagaluru,” he said.
