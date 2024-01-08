Residents of Thatappa Layout lament civic authorities’ neglect of space earmarked for park

January 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Residents of Thatappa Layout in Udayagiri in Mysuru are upset with the civic authorities over their continued neglect of the space earmarked for a park in the locality.

The park and the adjoining Civic Amenities (CA) site, which had initially turned into a dumping ground for silt removed from clogged drains and construction debris from nearby localities had now turned into an open garbage dump, lamented Zaheer Ul Haq, the convenor of Thatappa Layout Residents’ Welfare Association.

In a statement here, Mr. Haq pointed out that the menace had now become a source of serious concern as medical waste was also being dumped in the abandoned space. The dumping of medical waste along with household waste is a serious health concern for the residents, he pointed out.

The park and adjoining CA site had also turned into a den for anti social elements with youth from different parts indulging in consumption of drugs and other addictive substances. Taking advantage of the neglected space are also transporters, who are parking their vehicles in the area.

Residents of the locality have to time and again complain to the MCC authorities for removal of garbage. Thathappa layout is a privately developed residential area under a plan sanctioned by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). However, the layout was transferred to MCC about five years ago and the residents of the locality have been paying their property tax to the MCC, he said.

Fence the park area

Residents of Thathappa Layout in Udayagiri have urged the MCC to immediately take necessary steps to erect an iron fence around the space earmarked for the park and the CA site to prevent its misuse.

“After erecting a fence, steps should be immediately taken to develop the park for the benefit of the residents of the locality. Only when the area is secured and developed into a park by the MCC can the tax payers of the locality be relieved of the nuisance of garbage dumping and substance abuse in their neighborhood”, he said in the statement.

