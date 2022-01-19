Residents of Shivamogga to get 24/7 water supply, says Eshwarappa

Hassan

19 January 2022 22:25 IST

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that residents of villages on the outskirts of Shivamogga will get 24/7 drinking water supply by next year.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who is Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, spoke after laying a foundation stone for civil works for the drinking water distribution system at a cost of ₹96.5 crore on the premises of Guddekal Subrahmanya Temple in the city on Wednesday.

The minister said the works for distribution of water in the city and villages on the city outskirts would be completed in a year. The contractors would get all necessary support from the administration to complete the projects. All houses in the corporation limits and those on the outskirts would get 24/7 supply of water.

Advertising

Advertising

Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board chairman Narasimha Nayak said the board had taken up the work as the Minister in charge of the district insisted. The board had begun the work and it would be completed in a year. The project would fulfil the drinking water requirement of villages up to 2035, he said.

Shivamogga Corporation Mayor Sunita Appanna, commissioner Chidanand Vatare and others were present.