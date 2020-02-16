Residents of Mysuru killed in Karkala accident cremated

The bodies of all nine residents of Mysuru who were killed in a road accident near Karkala in Udupi district on Saturday were brought back to the city on Sunday and cremated.

The nine were part of a 35-member group, including employees of a data entry company in Mysuru, that was on a weekend tour. The bodies were brought back to Mysuru around 10 a.m. on Sunday and handed over to relatives. A private bus hit a boulder on Mulnar Ghat, near Karkala, on Saturday evening, killing nine and leaving the others injured. The injured are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Karkala and Manipal.

The dead included three women. The Mysuru city police identified them as Radha Ravi, Yogendra, Preetham Gowda, Basavaraju, Anagna, Ranjitha, and Sharul, besides the driver and the cleaner of the bus engaged from a private travel company in Mysuru.

Out of the nine dead, four belonged to Vital Records Pvt. Ltd., a data entry company situated in JCK Industrial Park in Metagalli police limits. The other five who died included the bus driver, the cleaner, and the cook.

However, the company, where more than 150 people work, had not organised the trip. “A few employees of the firm planned it. We still don’t know how many from the company were in the group. We will know only when the office reopens on Monday after the weekend holidays,” said a police source.

The group had left Mysuru around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. The tour was to cover different places, including Sringeri and Mangaluru.