Residents of layouts in East Mysuru to take out a march demanding basic amenities

Residents of layouts in East Mysuru will march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city on Monday demanding basic amenities in their localities.

The residents of about 30 extensions situated outside the Outer Ring Road in eastern parts of Mysuru, who have come together under the aegis of Mysuru East Zone Residential Layouts union, will gather at Vinayaka Park near Manasinagar and KSFC layout at 9.30 a.m. on July 15 before participating in a padayatra to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Seeking to highlight the “negligence” shown by the developers and the government to provide basic amenities to the residents of the layouts in East Mysuru, the union seeks to draw the attention of the State government to their plight by submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, president of the union A.M. Babu said the residents of the layouts were entitled to garbage-free environment and supply of clean drinking water among other things.

Even though Mysuru was blessed with Cauvery and Kapila, which flow close to the city, the residents of the layouts in East Mysuru are forced to depend on borewell water, he lamented.

About 20 people each from the roughly 30 residential extensions situated just outside the Outer Ring Road in eastern part of Mysuru will be participating in the march symbolically to highlight the civic woes of the entire population of the region.

Demands

The union has come out with a list of demands that includes not only supplying Cauvery water to all the extensions but also setting up a waste treatment plant, keeping in mind the population density in the area.

The union has also urged the authorities to streamline the drainage system while expanding and strengthening the inter-connecting network of the sewerage system. They have also sought to clear the encroachment of the storm water drain so that rain water flows smoothly.

The union has sought to highlight the electricity woes. Many residential localities do not have a proper electricity system including street lights.

Roads

The roads in the localities, which had been laid decades ago, had been damaged in many places, the union representatives said while urging the authorities to immediately take up their repair.

Accidents

Road accidents have become a regular feature on the Outer Ring Road and its vicinity, the residents said. Hence, the authorities should immediately pay attention to the black spots in and around the Outer Ring Road and take necessary measures including installation of signals to prevent accidents and the consequent loss of lives.

The police should also take up measures to prevent crime and ensure law and order in the region by strengthening the police beat system in the layouts outside the Outer Ring Road.

Similiarly, attention should also be paid to the parks in the residential extensions that were languishing without maintenance and upkeep.

The authorities should also preserve and develop lakes in the area while taking measures necessary to implement rainwater harvesting scheme, the union representatives said. The union has also sought earmarking of space for burial grounds in the region.