Residents of Hachinal village threaten to boycott elections

March 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Yadgir

The residents of Hanchinal village in Wadagera taluk have threatened to boycott the Parliament elections, stating that the village was completely neglected by the administration in providing basic facilities, especially sufficient drinking water.

With 14,000 votes in around 2,300 houses, Hanchinal village is one of the others still grappling with the lack of facilities. Importantly, the severe drought has increased drinking water scarcity. Almost all existing borewells have gone dry as groundwater has depleted. Residents have been forced to walk the long distance to bring a pot of water to quench the thirst of both humans and animals. Against the negligence, the residents exhibited empty pots and expressed anger against the administration.

“We have made many reminders to local authorities to tackle the drinking water crisis with a proper solution and also ensure basic needs. However, none have come up to hear our problems,” a resident has said. Apart from this, the local authorities have also failed to construct a proper drainage system in the village. As a result of this, drain water is flowing into the open place, which has become a mosquito breeding ground.

“After losing faith in the authorities and administrations in extending facilities, the residents have decided to boycott Parliament elections if the problems are not resolved immediately,” Umesh Mundal, a social activist, has said.