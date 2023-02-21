Residents of Bilisare in Sakleshpur demand action against resort

February 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Hassan

Residents of Bilisare village in Sakleshpur taluk have appealed to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to take action against resorts that have come up encroaching upon forest areas.

Members of Bilisare’s Gramabhivruddhi Samiti have written to the Forest Department’s PCCF, demanding action against a private resort that has allegedly encroached on Murukannu Gudda forest, which is located in Achchanahalli village’s survey number 92.

The Forest Department had already filed cases against the proprietors of the resort - Subhash Stephen and others, on charges of laying roads in the forest area, besides poaching wildlife. The tourists visiting the resort were often taken to the forest in the name of trekking. The villagers said the visitors had been spoiling the environment.

Former Sakleshpur MLA H.M.Vishwanath said the government was aware of the activities of the resort. “The locals suspect that tourists staying at the resort could be responsible for incidents of forest fire in the area. Sundaresh, a forest guard, died while dousing a forest fire last week,” he said.

The villagers have demanded the government cancel the licence issued to the resort and protect the wildlife.