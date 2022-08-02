Karnataka

Residents of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada evacuated after heavy rains

Heavy rainfall on Monday night inundated several villages in Bhatkal taluk, forcing evacuation of the residents to safer places. | Photo Credit: special arrangement
Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 02, 2022 12:51 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 13:03 IST

Following heavy rainfall in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada on Monday night, several villages including Shirali, Kaikini, Mandalli, Bengre and others are inundated forcing evacuation of the residents to safer places.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF and Police evacuated residents of affected villages using rescue boats.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Residents are requested to contact Bhatkal Taluk Control Room 08385-226422, and district control room 1077/ 08382-229857 for emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Bhatkal taluk on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Related Articles
Read more...