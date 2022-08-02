Residents of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada evacuated after heavy rains
The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School
Following heavy rainfall in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada on Monday night, several villages including Shirali, Kaikini, Mandalli, Bengre and others are inundated forcing evacuation of the residents to safer places.
Rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF and Police evacuated residents of affected villages using rescue boats.
The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School.
Residents are requested to contact Bhatkal Taluk Control Room 08385-226422, and district control room 1077/ 08382-229857 for emergency assistance.
Meanwhile, holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Bhatkal taluk on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.