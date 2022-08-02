Residents of Bhatkal taluk in Uttara Kannada evacuated after heavy rains

The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School

Heavy rainfall on Monday night inundated several villages in Bhatkal taluk, forcing evacuation of the residents to safer places. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School

Following heavy rainfall in Bhatkal taluk of Uttara Kannada on Monday night, several villages including Shirali, Kaikini, Mandalli, Bengre and others are inundated forcing evacuation of the residents to safer places.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF and Police evacuated residents of affected villages using rescue boats.

The Uttar Kannada district administration has set up rehabilitation centres at Shirali Cyclone Relief Centre and Puravarga School.

Residents are requested to contact Bhatkal Taluk Control Room 08385-226422, and district control room 1077/ 08382-229857 for emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, holiday has been declared for schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Bhatkal taluk on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.