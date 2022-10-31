Residents of Bharat Nagar, Tanvir Sait Nagar protest against denial of water supply

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 31, 2022 19:58 IST

Residents of Bharat Nagar and Tanvir Sait Nagar on the outskirts of Mysuru gathered at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office on Monday and staged a demonstration in protest against the alleged denial of drinking water supply to their areas.

The residents of the area, which is just outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and part of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, complained that the authorities in MCC as well as the newly formed Ramanahalli town panchayat were shirking their responsibility in providing basic civic amenities to their localities.

The protesters said the areas were so badly neglected that the civic authorities neither clear garbage nor supply drinking water.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Abdul Majeed, who was part of the protest, said each settlement comprised more than 1,000 residents, who are living in sub-human conditions. The residents may be poor, but they are ready to pay the bill if the MCC installs meters and provides regular water supply, he said.

