Residents move HC

22 February 2021 23:22 IST

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the State government to file its response on a PIL petition complaining about non-constitution of ward committees and area sabhas in Mysuru City Corporation.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice M.G. Uma issued the direction on the petition filed by Malavika Gubbivani and two other residents of Mysuru city.

The petitioners pointed out that they submitted representations to the authorities concerned to constitute ward committees and area sabhas as per the enated provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation. However, the authorities have not take any action to fulfil their constitutional obligation., the petitioners said.

It was also pointed out in the petition that the ward committees have been constituted in Bengaluru and Mangaluru cities only after directions were issued by the High Court.