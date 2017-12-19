Residents make the most as milk tanker overturns

Residents of Chickballapur came out with buckets, cans, plastic pots and bottles to milk an opportunity that presented itself when a milk tanker overturned near Vapasandra bridge on Tuesday.

The tanker, belonging to KMF Mother Dairy, was carrying 15,000 litres of milk and was heading towards Yelahanka storage centre from Sadali milk centre. As the truck reached Vapasandra flyover, the driver, trying to pass through a road under the bridge, lost control and the vehicle overturned. Soon, the road was flooded with milk.

Five injured

Upon hearing the news, residents rushed to the spot carrying buckets and vessels to fill milk, while some others pulled out the driver, his assistant and three others and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The driver and four others sustained minor injuries.

The Chickballapur police summoned a crane to pull out the tanker to clear the road. According to the police, the tanker was supposed to pass through National Highway 7 to reach Yelahanka KMF unit, but entered the city as the driver allegedly picked a few people on the way to give them a lift. The police are probing the reason behind the accident.