Residents lock up Shiragur Gram Panchayat office in Belagavi district

February 06, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Belagavi

Some residents of Shiragur village in Belagavi district locked up the gram panchayat office saying that the officers are not distributing subsidised houses to the poor.

The villagers said that the officials have failed to distribute 230 of the 236 houses that have been sanctioned for the village.

They threatened not to allow the office to function until the officers issued work orders for all the sanctioned houses.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer R.B. Manawaddar then convinced the villagers to open the doors and assured them of taking up the issue with the gram panchayat officers.

Protestors included Ramesh Dalwai, Ishwar Kumbar, Mallik Mulla, Raghavendra Kamble and Anand Navi.

