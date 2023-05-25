ADVERTISEMENT

Residents lock up gram panchayat office in Belagavi

May 25, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Some residents of Elimunnoli village locked up the gram panchayat office in protest against the delay in release of compensation for farmers who gave up land for the panchayat, in Belagavi district on Thursday.

The protestors said that the land-losing farmers had not received money from gram panchayat officials despite several reminders.

Congress leader Shanul Tahsildar has urged the district administration to look into the matter and ensure that the land losers are properly compensated.

He also urged the State government to ensure that the gram panchayat resumes its duties immediately.

