Residents living on the outskirts of Kalaburagi say they have been left to fend for themselves

February 14, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 180 families of Jnanaganga Colony and Lakshmi Nagar locality on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city are in no man’s land when it comes to services to be rendered by the city corporation.

President of Ahinda Chintakara Vedike Saibanna Jamadar, along with residents of both the areas, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that 180 families residing in the areas have been left in the lurch as some of the houses were merged with the city corporation, while others are still under Kusnoor Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

While some of the owners were paying tax to the city corporation and others at Kusnoor gram panchayat, residents said that both the city Corporation as well as the Kusnoor Gram Panchayat have failed to provide basic amenities to these areas, leaving them to fend for themselves.

Residents Jagannath Mugulnagaon and Niranjan Bhalke said that they have to fetch water from a private supplier. The areas do not have proper road and underground drainage systems and sewage flows over the roads.

The residents have set a week’s deadline for the officials to respond to their demands and threatened to stage a protest outside the city corporation and gram panchayat offices if both the authorities fail to address the issue.

They also said that they will boycott the Assembly polls, if the authorities concerned fail to provide basic amenities immediately.

