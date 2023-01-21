ADVERTISEMENT

Residents hug trees to protest against tree felling

January 21, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after 2,000 students wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and flyover from T. Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross, residents on Saturday, as a mark of protest, hugged trees that are slated to be cut for the project.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently revived the project of widening the road and to build a 560-metre-long, four-lane flyover by inviting bids. Several residents of Sadashivanagar and Malleswaram have submitted a formal written request to the BBMP chief commissioner to put the project on hold, make the Detailed Project Report (DPR) public, and organise a public consultation before taking up the project. The residents have also started an online petition.

According to the petition, the proposal to widen Sankey Road includes a flyover, and the civic body has proposed to cut down over 50 heritage trees on the stretch.

