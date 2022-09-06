Residents from flooded localities seek shelter in hotels, homes of relatives

ADVERTISEMENT

Flooding of several residential pockets has driven many residents out of their homes, especially in and around Whitefield and Varthur. While many have taken shelter in their friends’ and relatives’ houses, many have moved into hotels and service apartments in the region and are waiting for water to recede.

“The floods have been devastating for me. Water entered my house, and I am now temporarily living in a place 12 km away,” said Srinivas Reddy, businessman and resident of Whitefield.

In the wake of the crisis, hotels and lodges have reduced room charges for those seeking refuge. “Only 10% of the rooms have been occupied by the residents till now, that too by those who facing hygiene issues and lack of drinking water. We have reduced the prices of rooms and provided discounts too,” said Virendra N. Kamath, secretary of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents continue to seek shelter in the houses of friends, relatives, and neighbours. Some have also chosen to leave the city and temporarily shift to nearby towns, while others have returned to their hometowns in different States until the situation stabilises.

“Affordable lodges and service apartments are sold out and people don’t want to take up hotels because they are very expensive. The situation is very bad, for there is water everywhere,” said Pravir Bagrodia, a resident of Whitefield.