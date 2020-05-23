Residents file complaints after saffron flags are raised on shops

The city police is yet to register a case despite receiving three complaints that members of a right-wing Hindu organisation have allegedly raised saffron flags to identify shops in Vijayanagar market along religious lines in an attempt to create communal tension.

On May 18, a member of the organisation reportedly raised saffron flags on the shops and went live on Facebook with the ‘event’. M.L. Shivakumar Gowda, Bajrang Dal leader who led the campaign, wrote about it on the social media page.

“They tied saffron flags to petty shops and pushcarts of Hindu street vendors, but we removed all the flags as there are street vendors from all religions in the market and we do not want to be divided, especially in times of COVID-19 crisis,” said Babu, a street vendor from the area. However, right-wing Hindu activists again tied saffron flags to shops and pushcarts on the night of May 20. “This has created a sense of fear among traders and street vendors in the area,” Mr. Babu alleged.

A resident, Sindhu, and advocate and activist Maitreyi Krishnan lodged complaints with the Vijayanagar police on Friday, alleging that there were attempts to create communal tension. “We got the flags on public property removed. Some shopkeepers told us they put up the flags voluntarily. So, we have written to the civic body asking whether permission was taken,” said Ramesh Bannoth, DCP (West).

“The complaint alleges attempts to create communal tension. Even a cursory analysis of the videos the right wing activists have posted on social media and a visit to the market reflect this. But it is surprising that the police are silent on this,” said Ms. Krishnan. She said if the police failed to register an FIR, they would take up a legal fight.