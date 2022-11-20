Residents do not want to move out of Neelakantarayanagaddi Island

November 20, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Yadgir

Residents of Neelakantarayanagaddi Island, which is located on the Krishna downstream of the Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur of Hunsagi taluk in Yadgir district, have refused to shift to a safer place and demanded that Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal widen the bridge across the river enabling them to reach the island from the mainland.

This discussion between the residents and Ms. Snehal took place during the Zilladhikari Nade Halli Kade, a village stay programme conducted by the Deputy Commissioner on Neelakantarayanagaddi Island on Saturday.

The island is surrounded by water when the Krishna swells in the rainy season after Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited discharges water from Basavasagar. At that time, the residents face difficulties but they use the bridge to reach the island from the mainland after their routine activities.

“Madam, we are not ready to shift. We can’t leave fertile land. We will stay here forever. Now, we have a bridge to cross over the river. You can widen it to make it more convenient for us to take agricultural equipment,” they demanded. Thus, the Deputy Commissioner’s effort to convince them of the need to shift out of the island went without any fruitful result.

Earlier, Ms. Snehal and Member of Legislative Assembly Naraisimha Nayak were greeted by the residents of island in a traditional and ritual manner by offering aarti. Ms. Snehal received grievance applications from the residents and distributed copies of the pension order to the beneficiaries. She advised the revenue officials to dispose of any pending applications submitted by the residents seeking relief.

In her speech, Ms. Snehal said that it is the duty of the district administration to protect the interest of the residents of Neelakantarayanagaddi Island and also provide basic amenities to them.

Mr. Nayak said that it is the first time that the Deputy Commissioner stayed in the village to hear their problem. This historical move will remain in the hearts of people. “I am committed to constructing houses for the residents of the island near Hosur village to temporarily shift them during the rainy season,” he added.

Mr. Nayak and Ms. Snehal felicitated Yellamma who swam across the Krishna, though the water level was full, to reach a hospital from the island after she developed labour pain. They also felicitated Kanakappa for saving six residents who were caught in the flowing river waters.

The Deputy Commissioner rode a motorcycle on a muddy road to reach the island.

Tahsildar of Shorapur Subbanna Jamkhandi and others were present.