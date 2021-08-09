Residents demand revenue village status for Shivapur

Residents of Shivapur village staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Monday.

KALABURAGI

09 August 2021 19:35 IST

Residents of Shivapur village and Shivapur tanda of Yaddrami taluk in Kalaburagi staged a protest here on Monday demanding that the government accord the status of revenue village to Shivapur.

Prominent leaders of the village staged the protest under the banner of the Communist Party of India (CPI) outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum urging the district authorities to give Shivapur the revenue village tag.

The residents also demanded that the name of Shivapur village be changed to Ramgarh and urged the authorities to upgrade the primary school in their village to a high school.

Advertising

Advertising

Their demands include the development of roads under the Namma Hola, Namma Raste scheme in their village, construction of underground drainage, installation of drinking water unit and allocation of land for a graveyard.