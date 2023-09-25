ADVERTISEMENT

Residents catch a man spying on a woman in bathroom

September 25, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Basaveshwara Nagar, Kanakapura on Sunday afternoon caught a 25-year-old youth who was peeping into the bathroom of a neighbour while a woman was having a bath. The accused identified as Nitin, a private firm employee was chased, caught, and thrashed before he was handed over to the police.

The incident occurred when a woman, working in Bengaluru had visited her mother, who stays in a building adjacent to the accused’s house. The victim went to washroom and saw the window open and that someone was peeing in. She raised an alarm prompting the residents to rush to her help.

They later chased and caught Nitin who was trying to flee and thrashed him. The residents also checked his phone on the suspicion that he had recorded the video. But by then he had deleted all the videos. The accused was handed over to the police for further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US