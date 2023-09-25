Residents catch a man spying on a woman in bathroom

September 25, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of Basaveshwara Nagar, Kanakapura on Sunday afternoon caught a 25-year-old youth who was peeping into the bathroom of a neighbour while a woman was having a bath. The accused identified as Nitin, a private firm employee was chased, caught, and thrashed before he was handed over to the police.

The incident occurred when a woman, working in Bengaluru had visited her mother, who stays in a building adjacent to the accused’s house. The victim went to washroom and saw the window open and that someone was peeing in. She raised an alarm prompting the residents to rush to her help.

They later chased and caught Nitin who was trying to flee and thrashed him. The residents also checked his phone on the suspicion that he had recorded the video. But by then he had deleted all the videos. The accused was handed over to the police for further investigations.